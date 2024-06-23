Meghan Markle’s dad seeks King Charles’ support over shared heartbreak

Meghan Markle’s father lent his sympathy to King Charles over being deprived of seeing their grandchildren during their old age.
In a conversation with the Daily Mail ahead of his 80th birthday in nearly a month, Thomas Markle reflected on being “on the same boat” as the King of England, owing to their shared heartbreak and respective health battles.
Both Thomas and Charles are desperate to reunite with Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, who are currently out of reach due to strained family dynamics.
“I would love to speak to him because I am sure he has as many unanswered questions as I do. Neither of us deserves the treatment we’ve received,” the former lighting designer expressed to the outlet.
“He is going through cancer treatment and I’m not in the best of health. I’m not afraid of dying. It is what it is,” Thomas noted.
“I have so many questions I’d like to ask Meghan and Harry. The main one being, why have they treated not only me but the Royal Family and the King so badly.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into a multi-million-dollar mansion in Montecito, California after stepping down as working royals in 2020.
Meanwhile, Meghan has largely kept away from her own family, including her father and half-siblings, ever since marrying Harry six years ago.
Meghan Markle's father is just weeks away froths 80th birthday
Taylor Swift appeared unfazed while clicking a selfie with Prince William
Yolanda Hadid penned a heartfelt note for Anwar Hadid on his birthday
Lisa is set to drop her third solo track 'ROCKSTAR' later this month
Kate Middleton and King Charles have been diagnosed with cancer earlier year
Kourtney Kardashian has been open about her post-partum body after giving birth