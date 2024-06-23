Princess Charlotte debuts ‘chic’ accessory for special photo with family

Princess Charlotte debuts ‘chic’ accessory for the first time ever

Princess Charlotte seemed to have debuted a special never-before-seen accessory which caught the eye of many royal watchers.

The nine-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton is known to mirror her mother in many stylish moments, notably at the Coronation of King Charles.

The Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing preventative treatment for her cancer shared a delightful photo of Prince William and their three kids jumping off a sand dune at one of the beaches in Norfolk last month.

The adorable photo, which earned plenty of praise for Princess Kate’s photography skills, also grabbed attention for Charlotte with her choice of accessory.

Dressed in a Breton striped top and shorts, Charlotte was seen wearing a daisy anklet, to complete her summer, beach look. Fans absolutely loved the chic addition to her attire.

“Charlotte is chic, she wore an anklet,” one user wrote on social media.

Another commented, “I see Charlotte with her bracelets and anklet."

One chimed in, “I just adore Princess Charlotte with her daisy chain anklet,” while another added, “I notice that Princess Charlotte has an anklet around her ankle, so cute.”

One fan wrote, “Love her little anklet, every little girl in the world will be buying those out immediately.”