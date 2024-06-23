Meghan Markle’s dad makes desperate plea to duchess ahead of emotional occasion

Meghan Markle’s father urged the duchess to end distance between him and her and Prince Harry’s kids amid uncertainty of life at an old age.

In a conversation with the Daily Mail, Thomas Markle Sr. reflected on turning 80 in nearly a month, a milestone birthday marked with regret and mixed emotions.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex has been estranged from her father and half-siblings ever since marrying into the royal family six years ago.

Hence, their kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 2, do not have a relationship with their grandfather, a fact weighing heavily on Thomas as he passes another year in life.

“I never expected to make it to 80 because Markle men never do,” he told the outlet. “My father died at 61.

"I’ve had a good life and I am proud of what I’ve accomplished, but everything has been overshadowed by what has happened in the last six years,” the former lighting designer claimed.

"I’ve never been one for birthdays, but I know the one person I most want to hear from, Meghan, won’t be in touch," he lamented, adding: "I would love to meet my grandchildren, but I would be happy with a photograph at this stage."