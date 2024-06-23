Prince Harry, Meghan Markle get ‘privacy lessons’ from unexpected royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were called out for their antics as an unexpected royal demonstrates how it was possible to return back to her homeland.

Princess Madeleine of Sweden, who had been living in Florida since 2018, is now relocating back to her home country with husband, Christopher O’Neill, and their three children.

Several royal experts pointed out the Sussexes could have easily made their move to US “quietly” like Princess Madeleine if they were seeking privacy.

“Princess Madeleine and Chris don’t seek out fame,” Shannon Felton Spence, a former British public affairs official, told Fox News Digital. “They want to live a normal life.”

Madeleine’s husband Christopher, who is an accomplished financier, “declined both Swedish citizenship, as well as an official title, to continue work as a private citizen in finance.” Spence noted that he is “an example of one marrying into royalty but sticking to his values.”

Spence explained that several years ago, Madeleine’s father “took away the titles and HRH of the grandchildren not in the direct line of succession” and there were “no complaints” from the Swedish court and was rather seen as a “gift to the grandchildren.”

The Palace announced that Princess Madeleine was to relocate to Sweden “indefinitely,” originally scheduled for August 2023, but has been pushed to this year.