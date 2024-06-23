King Charles makes big move to resolve issues with Prince Harry

King Charles shows willingness to mend rift with Prince Harry

King Charles is reportedly planning to mend his broken relationship with Prince Harry.



As reported by The Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn claimed that the cancer-stricken Monarch might make an official visit to America in the near future.

The royal expert believes that the King might visit his son, daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in California.

Speaking of this expected trip, relationship expert Louella Alderson believes that it could be a "significant gesture" of King Charles to mend his broken relationship with his estranged son.

She said that the Monarch appears to be more "willing to address any issues and work towards finding a resolution" in order to maintain a peaceful relationship with the former working royals.

However, Louella said that peace between the royal family and the Montecito couple is only possible if "both parties are open to communication and willing to start working through any issues that have caused tension between them."

Notably, the expert also shared that the King has many "royal obligations and now health issues as well, so a trip to America in any capacity would likely require careful planning and coordination."