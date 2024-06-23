Inside Taylor Swift's most star-studded Eras Tour concert

A-list celebs attended Taylor Swift's sold-out Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium. The 34-year-old starlet wowed the crowd and will return to the UK in August for more shows from August 15–20.

However, it seems that several high-profile fans couldn't wait that long to experience her captivating performance.

Joining the 88,000-strong crowd were Tom Cruise, Beath Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Liam Hemsworth, Jamie Dornan, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Rachel Zegler, Phoebe Tonkin, Holly Jackson, and Talia Mar, all spotted by enthusiastic fans.

The excitement was palpable, with fans promptly taking to social media to share their thrill and post comments about the star-studded audience.

One person said: "OMG all A-list celebrities!" Another person added: "Everyone and their mothers are here OMG." A third person said: "Truly the biggest tour in history."

Meanwhile, a fourth person commented: "Oh my God. That’s half of Hollywood."

Her boyfriend Travis Kelce, his brother Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie are attending Taylor Swift's Eras event. Tom Cruise was also seen trading friendship bracelets and enjoying the music.

Making the most of his vacation, the 61-year-old chose to watch the popstar perform live at Wembley Stadium.

The post was captioned: "Tom Cruise exchanging friendship bracelets at today's show! #LondonTSTheErasTour." And fans wasted no time in posting comments. Viewed by 391,000 people, one person said: "Mission Possible tonight." A second person wrote: "Tom you beauty." And a third said: "Omg. I am screaming."