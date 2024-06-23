Snoop Dogg rocks matching outfits with family on daughter’s 25th birthday

Snoop Dogg held his wife and daughter close to his chest for the birthday pictures

Snoop Dogg celebrated his daughter Cori Broadus’ 25th birthday with matching outfits.

On Saturday, June 22, the 52-year-old American rapper took to Instagram to mark the birthday of his "princess," with a carousel of endearing family pictures.

The cover photo of the post featured the Drop It Like It’s Hot hitmaker’s wife, Shante Broadus, and youngest child posing in matching black and brown flannel jacket and pant set, while wrapping arms around each other.

In the next slide the mother-daughter pair was seen smiling with the proud dad, wearing the same co-ord set. In the photo he held the two women close to his chest and flashed a smile while closing his eyes.

Shante and the birthday girl were also smiling ear to ear as they leaned on to him. In the last photo of the series of snapshots, the trio looked straight in to the camera with serious expressions.



In addition, The Underdoggs star penned a sweet caption for his daughter alongside the montage of photos.

"Happy c day to my baby girl @princessbroadus [purple heart emoji]," Dogg wrote, adding a shout out for his wife, "Thank u to @bosslady_ent for being my queen who gave me a princess."

Alongside Cori, Dogg and Shante are parents to sons, Cordé, 29, and Cordell, 27. Additionally, the music producer is a father to son Julian, 25, whom he welcomed with ex Laurie Holmond.