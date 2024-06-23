Prince William ditches 'royal mode' for Taylor Swift: He's delighted

Prince William is delighted to meet Taylor Swift alongside his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the pop singer's Eras Tour London show.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales attended Taylor's star-studded concert at the famous Wembley Stadium on Saturday alongside his kids.

Not only that, the future King of England posed for a joyful selfie with the Queen of pop music, leaving fans across the world in awe.

Now, analysing William and the future working royals' expressions in the viral photo, body language expert Judi James told The Sun that the trio has "dropped out of royal mode" as they shared a sweet moment with Taylor.

Speaking of Charlotte, the expert said that her body language at the front of the pose, alongside the mega star herself, "sees some intense mirroring as she adopts an identical pose to Taylor herself."

Judi said that Charlotte’s "wide, open-mouth smile" showed she is "excited to be posing with arguably the world’s biggest star."

Moreover, the expert said that William and George appeared "shy as well as delighted."

"William stands behind his son with a big grin on his face but holding onto George’s shoulders while George performs a shy smile with his hands clasped in front of his torso, with both father and son looking a little over-awed to be posing with Taylor here," Judi explained.