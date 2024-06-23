Monica, Brandy join forces for Ariana Grande's 'the boy is mine' remix

Monica and Brandy reunited again, this time on Ariana Grande's the boy is mine (Remix), released on Friday.



The legendary duo, who first collaborated on the 1998 hit The Boy Is Mine, joined forces again on Grande's reimagined version, featuring their iconic vocals.

This marks their second reunion this month, following their appearance in Grande's music video.

“The process of the new collaboration did a lot of closing the gaps,” Monica told Entertainment Tonight about working with Brandy again.

“When you properly communicate something, you can find not only the resolutions and solutions to problems. But sometimes you find that there weren’t ever problems, just consistent miscommunications,” adding, “It made it a lot easier just to talk.”

Monica observed that she and Brandy had spoken more in the past few weeks than they have in the previous 20 years since they collaborated on Grande's version.

“We recognized that the key was to keep other people out of our relationship, both business and personal, and let it be between she and I, and that has changed everything,” Monica told the publication.

“It’s changed the trajectory of it in its totality. My son was in the hospital the other day, and she was who I was speaking to while he was there, so I think that is what Ariana has done that she may not even realize.”

After all this time, Monica says there's no stopping them from working together on music again, and Brandy agrees, saying there's definitely a chance.

“It’s team ‘The Boy Is Mine‘ today, tomorrow, and for the last 25 years,” she added. “We have a lot of catching up to do in the sense of giving the audience what they really wanted from us even back then. We didn’t find a way to do it then, but we’re finding a way to do it now.”