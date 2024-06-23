Robert Pattinson gushes over ‘cute’ daughter in rare comment about fatherhood

Robert Pattinson got candid about his experience of being a first-time dad as he attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Show in Paris, France, on Friday.



The Twilight star, 38, who welcomed a daughter with longtime partner Suki Waterhouse in March, was seen gushing over his daughter in a video clip shared onto X, formerly Twitter.

“[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young,” Pattinson told the reporter, noting that he was only in the French capital for one day as he wants to rush home to be with his daughter.

“She’s so cute,” he said of his baby girl. “And you know, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at 3 months, I’m like, ‘Oh … I can kinda see who she is already.’”

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been dating since 2018. The Daisy Jones & the Six actress announced the birth of their baby girl earlier this year.

In April, she shared a glimpse of her daughter as she cradled her in the photo. She captioned it, “Welcome to the world angel [heart emoji].”