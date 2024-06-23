Justin Timberlake’s bloodshot eyes raise fans’ concerns after DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake leaves his fans horrified after DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake has recently left his fans in shock after he was seen with red eyes at a Las Vegas concert following DWI arrest.



In the photos shared via Daily Mail, the singer’s eyes looked sore and his expression appeared alert in Vegas last month.

The singer’s fans were stunned to notice his bleary eyes and some of his fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts under the post.

One user quipped, “Jesus somebody give the mans some sunglasses.”

Another user asked, “What's wrong with his eyes?”

A few fans supported Justin and said, “Y'all be judging ppl and don't know what it takes to be them. Entertaining thousands of ppl for nights on end can't be easy.”

Earlier this week, Justin was reportedly drink-drive arrest as the law enforcement sources revealed that Justin was pulled over shortly on June 18 after failing a field sobriety test.

Interestingly, Justin refused to take a breathalyzer test, according to a police report. He will appear in court on July 26.

A source told PEOPLE that Justin was “freaking out while in custody - as it is also claimed he is struggling with the end of his golden boy image”.

“He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody. He's insisting he only had one drink and it wasn't some wild night out,” added an insider.