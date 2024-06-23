Sharon Stone reflects on her fame in the entertainment industry

Sharon Stone gets candid about her meteoric rise to fame in Hollywood in the 80s’ and 90s’ at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday.



On June 21, the Basic Instinct star delivered an acceptance speech after receiving the Icon Award.

“I became so famous so fast, and I became so famous in a way that people wanted to diminish me for my accomplishment,” she said.

Sharon remarked, “They didn't want to give it to me because I was a woman who took a position of power, and then I decided to use fame in a way that I felt had meaning and value.”

“And I feel that if you don't use your fame in an effort to help change the world into a better place, that it's a wasted thing,” continued the 66-year-old.

Calling her fame “Barney, the purple elephant, Sharon explained, “Sometimes I don't want to go out because I have to take Barney with me, and it can be embarrassing for other people and uncomfortable for me.”

“And make it hard for me to have normal relationships with people in the world,” she mentioned.

The Total Recall actress also thanked some key people in the audience, who included the evening's host, Tiffany Haddish, as well as Cardi B and Raven-Symoné.

“I just want to say thank you to you, because so many of you in this room have allowed me to feel safe and normal and loved and that I have a place to be,” stated Sharon.

She added that the “connection is due to everyone walking in the same zone”.