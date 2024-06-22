Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face 'unfair' pressure to mend William, Kate feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been facing unfair pressure to make one-sided efforts in order to heal their years-long rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales recently celebrated his 42nd birthday and received warm wishes from his cancer-stricken father King Charles and his better half Catherine.

As reported by The Sun, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have sent birthday greetings to the future King as an olive branch to William.

However, an insider told the above-motioned publication that the responsibility to heal the royal rift must have been taken by each royal figure.

The source said, "I must express that this perspective appears somewhat one-sided. For the sake of balanced reporting, it is important to acknowledge that relationships are reciprocal."

"It would not be entirely fair to place the sole responsibility of mending the relationship on The Duke and Duchess," shared an insider.