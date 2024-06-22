Robert Pattinson decides to focus on family life with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson has reportedly put a break on his acting projects after embracing fatherhood.

For the unversed, the Twilight actor welcomed his first child with his partner, Suki Waterhouse, in March 2024.

The source told Life & Style, "Becoming a dad meant that Rob put the brakes on literally everything else he had going on, including his Batman franchise, to just focus on being present for and dedicated to his new family."

An insider added, "You have to understand how rare that actually is in Hollywood, especially for somebody on real hot streak in his peak earning years like Rob is. But he is utterly devoted to Suki and to their new situation together."

The report claimed that money has never motivated Robert and after becoming a father "he has totally embraced the responsibility of being at home and raising an infant."

Speaking of his role in Batman, an insider revealed that the actor has "completely cleared his schedule until next January to focus on his family, and he’s never been happier than he is with all this new responsibility he’s taken on!"

Notably, On April 2024, Suki officially announced the arrival of her and Robert's 'angel' baby by releasing an adorable photo on Instagram.

The Good Looking singer wrote, "Welcome to the world angel," and dropped a red heart-shaped emoji. Notably, the couple did not reveal the sex of their first child.