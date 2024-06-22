Taylor Swift reacts to nemesis Scooter Braun's retirement announcement

Taylor Swift didn’t hold back on her reaction to her nemesis Scooter Braun’s retirement announcement from the music industry.

The Anti-hero singer broke out into a laughter as she belted out a mashup of two diss tracks, I Forgot That You Existed and This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things during her Cardiff show at Eras tour earlier this week.

Fans of the artists believed she was throwing shade at the former music manager, who posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram, announcing his decision to step back from the industry on Monday.

The feud between Taylor and Scooter dates back to 2019 when the latter’s company, HYBE, acquired Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label Group, which owned the rights to the singer’s first six albums.

The Grammy winner accused him of "incessant, manipulative bullying" for not allowing her the right to purchase her own art, leading to Swift re-recording her albums in an attempt to maintain the ownership.

Reflecting on his eventful career as manager to some of the most high-profile celebrities for the last 23 years, Scooter hinted at his feud with Taylor Swift in the statement, saying: “There has been a lot said about what is happening in our company… and in my career.”

“When we had success I smiled, and when we were attacked, I tried to always take the high road,” he added. “But for the last 3 years, I have begun to feel that taking the high road has created confusion and ambiguity as to who we are.”