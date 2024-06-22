Watch Kelly Clarkson’s version of Miley Cyrus’ Grammy-winning ‘Flowers'

Before Flowers rendition Kelly Clarkson has previously performance few singles by Miley Cyrus

Kelly Clarkson aced the Kellyoke segment with her rendition of Miley Cyrus’ hit track Flowers.



On Friday, June 21, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the winner of the first season of American Idol added her own riffs to Cyrus’ Grammy Winning song with My Band Y’all performing in the background.

"We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can't be sold/ We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn/ Mm, I didn't wanna leave you/ I didn't wanna lie/ Started to cry, but then remembered I,” Clarkson, 42, serenaded before rocking the catchy chorus.

As soon as she finished her performance, the Grammy winner quickly turned around to face the band and gave them a round of applause.

Her performance comes after Cyrus’ Grammy performance in February, which marked the debut televised performance of Flowers.

Cyrus released the hit track in January 2023 before releasing her Endless Summer Vacation album in March.

Flowers became an instant fan favourite, one of the popular tracks of 2023, and a widely embraced self-love anthem.

Additionally, apart from Flowers, Clarkson previously performed a few more tracks by Cyrus, including Edge of Midnight and Used to Be Young.