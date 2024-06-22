'Inside Out 2' dethrones 'Dune: Part Two' to become 2024's top-grossing film

Pixar's Inside Out 2 continued to dominate the box office, showing no signs of slowing down in its second weekend.
The animated film has surpassed Dune: Part Two as the highest-grossing film of 2024 in the domestic market, with a total of $283 million in ticket sales after just eight days of release.
Additionally, Inside Out 2 has reached a global milestone, crossing the $500 million mark on Friday, after amassing a worldwide total of $481.4 million by the end of Thursday.
The animated tentpole in North America is predicted to close the weekend with a domestic gross of $85 million to $90 million, representing a decrease of less than 40%, bringing its domestic total to close to $350 million through Sunday.
Inside Out 2 is a financial success abroad as well; as of Thursday, its total had reached $226.7 million. This means that by the conclusion of its second weekend, it might have made between $650 million and $700 million.
With $711.8 million in ticket sales, Dune: Part Two is still the highest-grossing film of the year at the global box office as of right now.
Also, Sony's Bad Boys: Ride or Die, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is expected to maintain its second spot with $15-16 million in its third weekend, nearing $150 million domestically.
Meanwhile, Focus Features' The Bikeriders, directed by Jeff Nichols and starring Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Tom Hardy, is projected to debut in third place with $9-10 million, attracting older male audiences.
