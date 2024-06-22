Kelly Clarkson proves to be Miley Cyrus' biggest fan with this move

Kelly Clarkson dazzled her audience with a soulful cover of Miley Cyrus' hit song Flowers on the June 21 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.



The Grammy-winning singer, 42, performed her rendition of the song as part of the show's Kellyoke segment, adding her signature riffs and flair to the performance.

Backed by her band, My Band Y'all, Clarkson brought her unique style to the Grammy-winning track.

“We were good, we were gold/ Kinda dream that can't be sold/ We were right 'til we weren't/ Built a home and watched it burn/ Mm, I didn't wanna leave you/ I didn't wanna lie/ Started to cry, but then remembered I,” Clarkson belted before beginning the catchy chorus.

She swiftly turned to face the band and offered them applause after her performance.

Clarkson's cover of Flowers comes after Miley Cyrus' memorable Grammy performance in February, where she debuted the song live on television.

That night, Cyrus took home two awards, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year, and was also nominated for Song of the Year.

Before the Grammys, Cyrus had only performed her hit song live once, treating her loved ones to a stripped-down piano version at an intimate birthday concert at Los Angeles' Chateau Marmont in November.