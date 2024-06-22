Travis Kelce’s sweet-subtle response to Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ in London

Travis Kelce smiles to proposal lyrics

Travis Kelce seems to be hinting at a future engagement to his beau Taylor Swift by blushing to her song Love Story proposal lyrics during Eras Tour stop in London on Friday.



In a viral clip on social media, the NFL star has been spotted moving his body to the beat of his girlfriend’s hit track and beamed to the lyrics when she sang “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring / And said, “Marry me, Juliet / You’ll never have to be alone.”

Fans caught the player smiling sweetly, which made them wonder about a possibility of an engagement that may happen soon.

“It’s probably my imagination but…. It really looks like Travis gives a small, sly grin when she sings about kneeling and pulling out a ring,” one X user commented.

“She has watched so many women be proposed to at her concerts, what if he walked out on stage during that song and proposed to her???” a fan questioned on TikTok.

“I meannnn, his smirk, the song, the whole gang being there, all I’m saying is that it wouldn’t be a bad time,” a third suggested.



