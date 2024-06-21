Kate Middleton receives support on new personal snap

Today's photo came the morning after William was pictured alongside Denmark's King Frederick

The Princess of Wales has shared a new family photo to celebrate Prince William's birthday, and her personal photographer has provided her honest opinion on the image.

The light-hearted snapshot, captured by avid photographer Kate in Norfolk last month, depicts William holding the hands of his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis as they leap over sand dunes with expressions of joy on their faces.

Kate included a heartfelt message to her husband on his 42nd birthday, writing: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx".

The personal touch indicates the message was penned by the princess herself. Upon its posting on social media, fans swiftly reacted to the image, including Millie Pilkington, who has previously worked closely with the Wales family and photographed William and Kate's personal wedding pictures.

And in her assesment, she dubbed it "one of the best family portraits ever. She added: "Captures all the joy, love and laughter. Utterly brilliant."

Her opinion was echoed by many others on Instagram, where one fan wrote: "Possibly the best picture I've seen of the family." Another said: "This has to be one of our favourite photos!" While another simply wrote: "BEST ROYAL PHOTO EVER".

Today's photo came the morning after William, president of the FA, was pictured alongside Denmark's King Frederick as England drew 1-1 with Denmark in Frankfurt, Germany, in their second match of Euro 2024.



William has faced a challenging 12 months with both Kate and his father the King diagnosed with cancer. Kate returned briefly to the public limelight at Trooping the Colour last weekend with William and their three children.