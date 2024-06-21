Joe Alwyn gushes over Kinds of Kindness co-star Emma Stone

Joe Alwyn speaks highly of Kinds of Kindness co-star Emma Stone

Joe Alwyn has recently gushed over his Kinds of Kindness co-star Emma Stone at the premiere of his new movie.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Joe addressed comments Emma discussed about him in a press release related to the movie in May.

“Well, I would say [that] back, yeah,” replied Joe after learning that Emma called him “one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet”.

Joe added, “I'm so lucky to be close to her, she's just the best. She's obviously wildly talented and she's just the best.”

Joe and Emma had earlier worked together in 2018’s The Favourite which was also helmed by movie-maker Yorgos Lanthimos.

In a press release for Kinds of Kindness movie, the La La Land actress remarked, “I love Joe.”

Reflecting on her working experience, Emma told the outlet, “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

While talking about movie, Joe told ET, “It's like a little theatre troop. Everybody changes part in each story, and when you're with people you trust and you respect and you love, it makes it a whole lot easier.”

“It's a lot of fun,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Kinds of Kindness is in theatres now.