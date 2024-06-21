Austin Butler rehashes working with 'intense' Tom Hardy in 'The Bikeriders'

Austin Butler recently reflected on filming alongside his “intense” costar Tom Hardy in The Bikeriders ahead of the film’s release on Friday, June 21.
During the Q&A in New York on Thursday, June 20, Austin discussed a scene with Tom, who portrays gang leader Johnny in the film.
He said: “That scene, what's interesting about that scene was it was never written like that, and when we got there on set and just blocked out the scene he said ‘right Tom you'll be sitting on the bike there and Austin will come up on the crutch and you'll stand six feet apart for that scene.”
Opening up about Hardy as a phenomenal actor, he added: “So, and he's an intense guy. and so he's holding that tension and Jeff talked about it because I couldn’t' see the shot, they're moving the camera and realising he's getting closer and closer, and then Tom his brilliance cocks his head at one point and it just hit perfectly so you could see his face.”
Recalling a “terrifying” moment from one of his riding scenes, Austin explained: “'The brakes don't really work, so when you're coming down a bridge shot on the other side, I was just going ''God I gope this bike stops!”
In addition, Butler also revealed that he was afraid of suffering from a crash due to “faulty” breaks.
