Billy Ray Cyrus’ estranged wife Firerose accuses him of domestic abuse

Billy Ray Cyrus is accused of domestic abuse by estranged wife Firerose just weeks after he filed for divorce.

According to court documents obtained by People Magazine, Firerose, 35, filed a counter-complaint in Tennessee court on June 14 in which she claimed that the country singer, 62, was “unpredictable and volatile.”

“Wife was the victim of extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse,” Firerose’s attorneys wrote in the complaint. “Wife was subjected to Husband’s persistent drug use accompanied with the consumption of marijuana which made Husband unpredictable and volatile towards Wife.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus had filed his divorce on May 23 after seven months marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. Moreover, he also filed documents which alleged that Firerose had made fraudulent transactions on his cards.

However, Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges, further alleged in her filing that Cyrus had filed for divorce less than 24 hours before she was set to undergo a preventative double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.

She stated that Cyrus’ brother and sister-in-law banged on her bedroom door for three-and-a-half hours that day demanding she leave their shared home. Furthermore, she has postponed her surgery “indefinitely,” as she had nowhere to live and was allegedly relying on Cyrus’s health insurance and previous “promises to pay for her surgery.”

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Firerose’s domestic abuse allegations: ‘mindboggling’

Since then, Cyrus has responded to the claims of his estranged wife. Cyrus’ attorneys told Us Weekly that Firerose’s claims are “confusing and suspicious in its veracity since she begged Mr Cyrus to forgive her and take her back only 2 days after he filed his pleadings to dissolve his marriage.”

The lawyers also provided a handwritten note, which was allegedly sent by Firerose, to “work it out.” They also shared a text message in which Firerose stated that she didn’t want to “live without” Cyrus and was “praying with my entire soul that we find each other again.”

Cyrus’ lawyers concluded the statement claiming that if their client was truly guilty of the allegations then it is “mindboggling to try and explain why she would want to return to live with him.”