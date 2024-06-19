Justin Timberlake arrested with DWI charges after Father’s Day

Justin Timberlake got arrested after Father's Day

Justin Timberlake got arrested soon after celebrating Father’s Day and being called a “rock” by his wife Jessia Biel.



The 43-year-old pop star went from celebrating Father's Day to being handled by the authorities within 48 hours, getting arrested with the charge of driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons.

Timberlake was arrested just a few hours later on June 18 at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court in Sag Harbor, New York. The NSYNC singer is due back in court after a month.

The singer’s arrest came two days after he and his wife Biel took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day.

The SexyBack singer shared two photos of his and Biel's children, sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3, calling them his “2 greatest gifts.”

"I learn more about myself everyday just because you both chose me to be your Daddy," he added, with, "I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys, to lift you up and show you how high you can take this life and to pick you up when you fall."

The sweet carousel shared by Biel included photos of Timberlake horsing around with the children.

“You’re so many things to so many people. But to us you are THE ROCK,” she captioned her post.

“The rock we climb on, we lean against. The rock that shades us from the sun. And when we recline on you, as we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally grounded and warm. We LOVE YOU.”