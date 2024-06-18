Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rush to Kate Middleton in surprising move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rush to Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who missed special royal event amid feud with the senior royals, have reportedly reached out to the cancer-stricken Princess Kate in surprising move.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales has deteriorated over the last few years, have finally taken a big step to mend fences with the future King and his wife.



"Meghan's desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them – appearing like some sort of royal saviour could only do her image good," a source has claimed.

The insider made shocking revelation about the Duchess's latest move, claiming: "And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate - she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her."



"Meghan has made it clear she'd love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone's sake. She's ready to let the anger and bitterness go," the source told the Closer.

They went on explaining: "Of course, it's not really up to her and Harry, all they can do is continue to reach out and offer olive branches."

The source also explained why Meghan wants to heal the rift with Kate, saying that the former Suits star hopes her feelings are being fed through to Princess Kate and that repairing the relationship would be a "huge relief" for Harry, Meghan and their children.

Meghan and Harry, who relocated to the US after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020, have taken multiple public swipes at Kate and William with the most notable occurring in a 2021 TV interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry's autobiography Spare, which was published in January 2023.



Their relationship has reportedly been strained since the couple made public their private discussion with the royals and spoke about their family issues in the US media.

However, royal King Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis have seemingly helped ease tension between the feuding royals. The mother-of-three announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Kate's announcement came one month after Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles had a form of cancer.

The Duke proved to be caring son rushed to the UK to see his father after the cancer diagnosis was made public. However, Harry has not seen Kate since her cancer diagnosis.



Harry and Meghan, according to new report, are ready to make peace with the royal family. However, it is still unclear whether William and Kate would be able to trust the Sussexes again to bury the hatchet.