Princess Eugenie makes first public appearance since King Charles snub

Princess Eugenie, who was reportedly snubbed by King Charles and the royal family at their major event, has finally broken the cover two days after Trooping the Colour.



Eugenie, who was absent from the event alongside her sister Princess Beatrice and father Prince Andrew, stepped out at a fashion event in London on Monday night.

It was her first public appearance since her uncle King Charles' birthday parade, where she was reportedly not invited to join the senior royals on Buckingham Palace Balcony.

The Princess of York looked stunning in a floral dress as she attended the Fashion Trust Arabia dinner in celebration of the 2023 FTA Prize winners at Claridge's hotel.



Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Eugenie, who's not a working member of the royal family, was in headlines about her possible balcony appearance with the King and other royals as she attended multiple royal engagements this year in absence of cancer-stricken Kate Middleton.



Beatrice and Eugenie have been tipped to have a more important role as the monarchy grapples with a shortage of working royals. However, the monarch did not invite them to attend the event.

Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie frequently featured at Trooping the Colour until 2019. Their father Prince Andrew stepped down as a working member of the Royal Family in November 2019.

In 2022, the late Queen made a historic decided to only allow working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee.

Meanwhile, Eugenie's eldest sister Beatrice spent the weekend in Sweden's capital city Stockholm with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice was invited to the two-day event which is said to "champion the scientists, explorers, artists, thinkers, and innovators who dare to ask the big questions". Celebrities such as Ellie Goulding, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon also took to the stage during the event.