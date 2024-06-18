Meghan Markle's co-star drops major clue about her return to 'Suits' franchise

Meghan Markle is reportedly eyeing a potential return to her acting roots in the wake of reports of a Suits spin-off.



Speaking to People, Wendell Pierce, who co-starred with the Duchess of Sussex in the legal drama from 2011 to 2017, dropped major hint about her desire to return to the franchise.

He also stressed on her genuine relationship with Prince Harry, which was on display when he ran into her during an event in New York City last year.

"When [Meghan] came into town, she got an award last year, had a chance to say hello and wish she and Prince Harry well and wish the children well,” the actor said.

The Elsbeth actor continued: "They look very much in love and were very happy, so that's the most important thing."

He added: "I've gotten to see her just a few times since, and we've been able to reminisce and so it's real, we have fond memories of working together."

Pierce played Markle’s father in the hit Netflix series; however, the latter pulled the plug on it after seven seasons after entering a high-profile relationship with the Duke of Sussex.

Rumours about Meghan’s interest in her return to television stems from reports that she and husband Harry have been scrambling for money ever since leaving the royal family in 2020.

Her co-star Patrick J. Adams, who also plays her love interest on the show, teased the duo’s return at this year’s Golden Globes.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this year, he said: "Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA. They gotta fix some stuff."

He continued: "If we got the phone call, if I got the phone call, I’m ready to suit up again. I love the show, I love the character. And I loved working with all these people."