Sir Ian McKellen rushed to emergency after falling off theatre stage

Sir Ian McKellen has been rushed to hospital after suffering a fall off stage during a performance at a London theatre.

According to the Daily Mail, the 85-year-old actor was in the middle of a fight scene during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward theatre when he tripped after losing his balace.

The audience was promptly evacuated from the premises after being informed that the evening show was cancelled.

The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed; however, as per BBC, the X-Men actor was crying out in pain after the fall, prompting the staff to rush to his aid.

He stars as John Falstaff in Player Kings, which is production of Henry IV, Parts One and Two.

At the time of fall, Ian was circling a battle scene involving the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy.

The veteran actor has been garnering praise for his captivating command at his ability to blend humour and gravitas in his portrayal of the Shakespeare character.

“Certainly, McKellen is well worth seeing for his showmanship (when is he ever not?) and if this is part of a growing wave of “commercial Shakespeare” shows, led by big name stars in the West End, it is an attractive addition,” raved the Guardian in their review of the play.