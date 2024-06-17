Prince William shares touching message as Kate Middleton misses out major event

Garter Day is an annual service to mark new appointments

Prince William attended the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle in the absence of his wife Kate Middleton.

King Charles and son, along with Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family, attended the traditional celebration marking the ancient Order of the Garter this afternoon, kicking off the busy royal summer season.

Celebrating the day William wrote, "Celebrating the Order of the Garter in Windsor today. A timeless tradition for over six centuries that recognises public service across a variety of backgrounds. With thanks to Lady Companion of the Garter Baroness Amos for her insight."

Garter Day is an annual service to mark new appointments to the senior and oldest British Order of Chivalry.



After the service, the Royal Family returned to the Castle by carriage.

Prince Andrew did not attend either the Garter Day service or Trooping the Colour.

This year, the King has appointed Baroness Manningham-Buller to the office of Chancellor of the Order of the Garter and The Lord Ashton of Hyde as the Master of the Horse.