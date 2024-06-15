Prince Louis celebrates mom Kate's return as he dances with crowd

Prince Louis has delighted his cancer-stricken mother Kate Middleton with his adorable dance at Trooping the Colour 2024.



The 6-year-old Louis was seen standing on the balcony alongside his mom and two older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The naughty little royal, who is famous for his iconic moments at several royal events, showed off his dance moves while watching the parade with his family.

Notably, the Princess of Wales appeared amused when Louis grooved to the band's music.

It is pertinent to mention that Kate marked a powerful return to public duties following her cancer diagnosis by attending King Charles' birthday parade alongside her children.

She extended support to her ailing father-in-law and her husband, Prince William, with her presence at the notable royal event.

On June 14, Catherine issued a surprising statement, announcing her return to royal duties and updating her well-wishers about her health.

The mother-of-three penned, "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days."

Moreover, she said, "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."