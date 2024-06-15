Brittany Mahomes gushes over husband Patrick's milestone moment

Brittany Mahomes celebrates Patrick's win

Brittany Mahomes recently celebrated her husband Patrick following his Chiefs Super Bowl Ring Ceremony.



The 28-year-old mom-of-two took to Instagram to gush over her husband’s milestone moment in an adorable post.

Highlighting moments from the glorious ceremony on Thursday, June 13, Brittany posted the video alongside a caption that read: "Always proud of this guy and celebrating him never gets old.”

Brittany frequently flaunts her husband on social media, celebrating his achievements across his career.

Opening up about the Chief’s 25-22 overtime ‘special’ victory in February, his wife wrote: "This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team…through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team.”

Her caption further continued: “He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You my guy deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you.”

Patrick previously spoke highly of his wife’s support in a candid conversation with PEOPLE in July 2023.