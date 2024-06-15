Kate Middleton’s health update photo receives image authenticity notice

Kate Middleton recently released a brand new photo on social media, accompanied by a lengthy statement on her health progress and update on first public appearance since cancer diagnosis.

In the phot captured by Matt Porteous, the Princess of Wales could be seen standing against the backdrop of a forest in a beige blazer and a dark blue pair of jeans.

Getty Images reportedly added a disclaimer above the photo in their library in a bid to avoid responsibility for any image manipulation.

The statement titled, Editor’s Note read: “This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images’ editorial policy.”

They also clarified the photo company is only equipped with provided access to “this publicly distributed image for editorial purposes and is not the copyright owner.”

Former Buzzfeed News employee and alleged royal correspondent Ellie Hall took to X, formerly Twitter, to add a screenshot from the photo library’s website.

Meanwhile, she also added screen grabs from websites of Associated Press, AFP and Reuters, noting these agencies did not include such disclaimers.

The suspicion over image stems from Kate’s Mother’s Day photo scandal in March, when the princess took responsibility for manipulating her portrait with kids.

Kate Middleton’s latest statement confirmed her attendance at Trooping the Colour today, marking her first appearance since unveiling her diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer.