Shania Twain makes shocking confession about her childhood

Shania Twain made a remarkable revelation about her childhood, sharing that she used to sing in bars for drunk men to please her mother.

The country star, 58, disclosed that she would get up in the middle of the night at just eight years old to perform, earning "a few bucks" for her family.

Although this experience left her with stage fright for decades, Twain emphasised, "I don't regret what she did."

It wasn't until her career was put on hold due to Lyme disease that she finally overcame her fears. Now, Twain is set to make her debut at Glastonbury this summer.

She told Dermot O’Leary’s Reel Stories: "I didn’t enjoy it. I didn’t love stinky, smoky bar rooms with drunk men fighting."

"It did make me really hate being in the spotlight. I had stage fright for a very long time," she added.

However, Sharon, who spoke about her mother, who suffered from domestic abuse at the hands of her stepfather, Jerry, stated: "My music made her happy. [Her] plan was I’d be the next Tanya Tucker. I didn’t want do it. I’m petrified. But my mother was like, 'This is the only way you’re going to get anywhere'."

Twain went on to say that the family needed money because "we were hungry," and although Shania claimed to be "obsessed" with music, her goal was to become a songwriter to get away from her "crappy life."