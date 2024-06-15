Miley Cyrus recalls shocking aftermath of taking 'smallest puff' of mom's drugs

Miley Cyrus on mother Tish Cyrus' weed addiction

Miley Cyrus recently made a shocking revelation about her mother Tish Cyrus’ weed addiction.



The Flower singer recounted an incident when she took “the smallest puff ever” of her mom’s weed.

The 31-year-old singer revealed that she couldn’t sit in the driver’s seat for three days.

In addition, Cyrus claimed that even though she was responsible for introducing Marijuana to her mom, the singer is now determined to avoid it altogether.

Explaining her mother’s “way too strong” substance, she shared that the weed is “so heavy” that it could even jeopardize Wiz Khalifa’s tolerance level.

During a recent sit-down on the newest episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Cyrus said: “I will randomly take one small puff off my mom's joint — pretty much never — because it's way too strong. I don't smoke my mom's weed anymore.”

She noted, “The last time I smoked her weed was a couple weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever.”

The Grammy winner continued: “My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack 'cause her weed was too heavy.”

Meanwhile, Miley jokingly added that she usually fakes it “to be cool for my mom" and this probably won't be the last time she tried it.