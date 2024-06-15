Jesse Plemons ‘doesn’t’ care what people think of his weight loss

Jesse Plemons addresses weight loss

Jesse Plemons is happy to be healthy, but also feels a little “unfortunate”.



The Friday Night Lights alum’s name has joined the list of several celebrities accused of using the type 2 diabetes drug, Ozempic, known to lessen the users appetite, to lose weight.

However, Plemons, 36, denied the rumours started by fans in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Thursday.

"It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons told the outlet. "It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

The actor also has some fellow celebrities facing the same criticism.

Rebel Wilson disclosed in April that she planned to use Ozempic in 2020 for maintenance. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi did not cover up her use of anti-obesity and anti-diabetic medicine in May 2023.

Gracie, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, disclosed in June of last year that she took Ozempic in 2022 because of a health issue.

But Plemons revealed that he lost his weight with the help of intermittent fasting and not the drug.

"Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot," Plemons shared, admitting how he was "surprised at how quickly it was effective."