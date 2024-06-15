Miley Cyrus explains how she became sober after Tish Cyrus’ incident

Miley Cyrus reflects on her sobriety journey on David Letterman's show

Miley Cyrus has recently opened up about her sobriety journey during an appearance on the latest episode of David Letterman’s My Guest Needs No Introduction.



On June 12, the Flowers hit-maker said, “I will randomly take one small puff off my mom’s joint, pretty much never because it’s way too strong.”

Miley shared, “My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack because her weed was too heavy.”

The Grammy winner mentioned she didn’t smoke her mother Tish Cyrus’ weed because of a hilarious incident that happened at her mom’s house.

“The other day I came to her house, maybe the last time I smoked her weed was a couple of weeks ago, and I did walk in and take the smallest puff ever, and I couldn’t drive for what felt like three days. And I didn’t know who I was,” stated the songstress.

When questioned if Tish smoked the whole time the singer lived with her, Miley responded, “No.”

“So, what happened was we had gotten some weed when I lived with her — me, the background dancers, the band and everyone,” continued the singer.

Miley pointed out, “And I had told my mom separately, ‘I think this could be really good for you.’”

“My mom had a lot of anxiety, she had trouble sleeping, and just in general she was kind of high-strung. So, I said, ‘I think you’re really going to like this,’” mentioned the pop singer.

“OK but just don’t tell anybody because I’m a good Christian woman. But she loved it, she had the best time,” Miley concluded. “And she’s smoked weed ever since.”

Elaborating on her sober status, the musician told David she only takes an “occasional hit on a joint” now, and not even! Usually, I fake it to be cool for my mom. Like I don’t even smoke”.