Zac Efron’s fun reunion with Nicole Kidman in ‘A Family Affair’ after 12 years

Zac Efron opens up about his working experience with Nicole Kidman after 12 years

Zac Efron has recently dished out ‘fun’ reunion with Nicole Kidman in A Family Affair after 12 years.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of their new Netflix movie on June 13, Zac revealed that his 2012’s movie Paperboy with Nicole “was kind of different than this one”.

“A little darker, but our characters had this romantic arc and this felt like we kind of were picking up where that one left off in a really wonderful way,” said the 36-year-old where he and Nicole play lovers in the new movie.

Zac told the outlet, “This was the fun version.”

Recalling how he got the role, Zac mentioned, “Nicole kind of called me and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this? Because if you want to do it, I'll do it.' It was like, '100%, if you want to do it.’”

“I was honoured to get that call. That made my year,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zac addressed performing love scenes with stars he’s friendly with.

“I don’t’ feel awkward,” continued the 17 Again actor.

Zac noted, “I'm speaking specifically, I guess, with Nicole, but I don't know what it is. I think we kind of got through that in the past and now we're just very comfortable together.”

“Some of that stuff in Paperboy, we didn't even know. We were just improv-ing that and the director wouldn't call cut. Bless his heart,” recounted the actor.

Zac stated, “So this one, it feels like you're there with someone that we have a very trusting relationship. And I mean, they had to cut out all how much we were laughing.”

Meanwhile, A Family Affair will begin streaming on Netflix on June 28.