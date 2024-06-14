Billie Eilish gets candid about growing up in public eye: ‘Very frustrating’

Billie Eilish entered the spotlight when she was just a teenager



Billie Eilish is opening up about the challenges of literally growing up in front of the whole world.

During a candid chat with Lana Del Rey for Interview magazine, the 22-year-old Bad Guy hitmaker reflected on how being under constant public scrutiny since she was a teenager has been detrimental to her sense of self.

“It’s so weird to grow up and change in front of the world,” Eilish told Del Rey, 38, The craziest part is discovering things about myself and then suddenly, everyone else knows, and I don’t even have a second to think about how it makes me feel.”

The Summertime Sadness empathised, telling Eilish how she herself has struggled with this, though she acknowledged that Eilish had it worse since she has been “quite literally growing up in front of the world"

Eilish continued, “The thing that’s been frustrating and gives me a lot of anxiety is the feeling of needing to explain myself all the time. There’s so many difficult parts about fame, but one of the most frustrating things is that you can’t defend or explain yourself.”

The Ocean Eyes singer posited, “Dude, imagine everyone in the world heard a rumour about you and it’s either not true or it’s explained out of context. And my want and need to explain myself, I have found to be extremely damaging to my life and sense of self.”