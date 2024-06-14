Meghan Markle experienced 'nervousness' during her first appearance on balcony

Harry and Meghan tied the knot in 2018

Meghan Markle felt anxious during her first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Within weeks of their Windsor wedding, a star-studded affair attended by A-listers and dignitaries, Meghan faced one of the monarchy's grandest events: Trooping the Colour, a day of pomp and ceremony marking the monarch's official birthday.

Despite feeling "nervous" about her first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony among the other royals, Meghan found comfort in having her husband Prince Harry by her side. He quickly reassured her with a caring comment.

A lip-reading expert previously revealed to the Mirror what Prince Harry whispered to Meghan, who expressed her nerves during their debut on the balcony at Trooping the Colour shortly after their 2018 wedding.

To the public, the Duchess of Sussex appeared composed and poised alongside Harry as they awaited the moment to curtsy to the Queen before a large crowd gathered on the Mall.

However, it was evident that she understandably sought reassurance from those around her during the high-profile event, which occurred just three weeks after her wedding.

According to a lipreader, at one point Harry wiped his mouth as he turned to talk to Meghan and checked in on her simply: "Okay?" His wife replied: "Yeah, are you?" Harry replied he was, saying: "Yeah." After asking each other if they were "okay", Meghan also admitted to Harry that she was "nervous!" Harry replies "Yes" and then smiles before saying "okay?"

In further snippets of conversation, spotted as they turned towards the camera, Harry seemed to be giving a quick overview to his new wife about how the proceedings would go, with the Duke of Sussex appearing to say: "Errr. When you get into it I'll tell you more later." Seconds later, he added: "Then there's the flypast and then we all look up to the sky."

Meghan further responds with "alright" a couple of times while continuing to smile at the thousands of people on the grounds outside Buckingham Palace.

After the late Queen arrived and took her place front and centre for the event back in 2018, Meghan could be seen smiling brightly over her shoulder throughout the rest of the gathering.