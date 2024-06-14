Patrick Mahomes reveals why he won’t attend High School reunion after 10 years

Patrick Mahomes won't attend High School reunion: Here's why

Patrick Mahomes has recently revealed he won’t be attending his 10-year High School reunion.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the 2024 Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 13 held at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Patrick opened up about his upcoming school reunion since he left Whitehouse High School in Texas.

“It's in September. We actually talked about this with my friends last weekend,” said the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Patrick mentioned, “So, it’s 10 years for me, she's older than me,” while talking about his wife Brittany who had studied from the same school.

Interestingly, Brittany was a sophomore while Patrick was a junior but they were high school sweethearts.

“I won't be able to celebrate it but I'm gonna send my best wishes to all my classmates,” added the 28-year-old sportsman.

Earlier on Thursday, Patrick and his teammates earned rings after their big win at the Super Bowl 2024

Brittany also poste adorable behind-the-scenes moments from the event on her Instagram Stories the same night.

The outlet reported that ring ceremony started after the team visited President Joe Biden to celebrate their Super Bowl win at the White House.

“The Kansas City Chiefs, the first team in 20 years to win back-to-back. I kinda like that,” remarked Joe.

“At last year's White House Super Bowl celebration, I said this team was building a dynasty, which means everyone's coming to you after starting this season, red hot, and you all had your share of struggles when the doubters question whether you can pull it off again,” said the US President.