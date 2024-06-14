Brad Pitt ‘fully on board’ with having kids with ‘drama free’ Ines De Ramon

Brad Pitt is reportedly ‘devastated’ he has no relationship with his children with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is ready for a fresh start with girlfriend Ines De Ramon.

After a tumultuous end to his marriage with Angelina Jolie and his estrangement from their children, the 60-year-old actor is “100% on board” with starting a new family with Ines, per a new report by the Daily Mail.

An insider close to Brad spilled to the outlet, “It’s devastating for Brad that he’s basically had no relationship with his kids, but Ines has been a real source of comfort and it’s actually brought them closer together.”

For Brad, “Having more kids in his life is not out of the question. Ines is young and Brad said he’s 100% on board if she wants to have kids. He loves the idea of building a life with Ines and nothing is off the table.”

Moreover, the Fight Club star reportedly has no doubt that Ines – a jewellery maker – would make a “wonderful mother” as she is “easy going.”

The source concluded, “In other words, their relationship is smooth sailing and drama free. He’s in it with Ines for the long-run.”

Brad and Angelina have been entangled in a nearly decade-long legal battle since their split in 2016. Amid ongoing court disputes, it was recently revealed that their daughter, Shiloh, has dropped Brad's surname from her own.