Kate Middleton planning epic summer for kids to make up for health scare

Kate Middleton is planning a fun summer for her kids following tensed couple of months due to her health scares.

Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6, will be dismissed from school for summer break and the Princess of Wales is making sure to make the most of it.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed Kate had been guilt-stricken for worrying her children after being diagnosed with cancer.

Hence, to make up for it, “It’s going to be all about being outside in nature and letting the kids just be kids,” as per the insider.

“Kate feels horrible that her children have been so worried about her so, more than ever, she wants to make sure this is a summer to remember. She’s promised they’ll have no bedtimes and lots of treats!” they claimed.

“Without George, Charlotte and Louis in class, things are going to be more chaotic for Kate,” the source noted as the Princess of Wales continues preventive chemotherapy. “But she’s been resting and gearing up for it.”

Her loved ones are also expected to turn up at their Norfolk state, where the family of five will be spending most of the vacation.

The insider claimed to the outlet that Kate’s brother James Middleton, 37, “brings dogs over to play with the kids,” noting, “Kate also wants the children to spend a lot of time with their cousins.”

While James’ little boy, Inigo, is merely 7 months old, 40-year-old sister Pippa’s son, Arthur, 5, and daughters, Grace, 3, and Rose, 2, make energetic playmates. “Kate hopes all the kids can be close as they grow up,” added the insider, “and summer is really the only opportunity they have to get together for extended periods.”