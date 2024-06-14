King Charles sends brutal message to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending Trooping the Colour, as the senior members of the royal family do not want to see the Montecito couple at the major royal event, claimed a royal commentator.



In conversation with Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Eden shared that the royal family’s "open invitation" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to "big events is looking increasingly irrelevant."

He shared that the California-based couple "need to face facts that they’re not wanted there." He added, "And I don’t think any other member of the royal family wants to see them."

Richard continued, "Their presence would just sour what should be a really joyful celebration of King's birthday."

It is pertinent to mention that Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.

Since their departure from the UK, the pair made several controversial statements and moves which damaged their relationship with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.