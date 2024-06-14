Prince William raises eyebrows with secret visit to UK intelligence service

Prince William sparked curiosity with a secret visit to M16 for mysterious reasons.

According to reports, the Prince of Wales met with the Secret Intelligence Service of the United Kingdom, equipped with protecting the state from foreign risks, on Thursday.

The media was made privy to the visit only after it had happened by appearing the Court Circular, the daily list of official royal engagements.

The entry in the log simply read, “The Prince of Wales this afternoon visited the Secret Intelligence Service,” steering clear of further details.

The future King of England previously made a similar visit in 2022, and earlier went to the M16 headquarters in London with wife Kate Middleton in 2012.

In 2019, he spent nearly a month working with M15, M16 and GCHQ in a bid to learn more about the UK’s security and intelligence agencies.

William said at the time: “These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe.”

“They work in secret, often not even able to tell their family and friends about the work they do or the stresses they face,” he added.