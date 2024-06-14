Ben Affleck aims to part ways with Jennifer Lopez in 'civilized' way

Ben Affleck seemingly wants to end his marriage with Jennifer Lopez in a 'civilized' way in order not to 'hurt' the singer.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that the last thing "Ben wants to do is hurt Jen. He still loves and respects her."

"And, of course, the family situation comes into this heavily, which is why he’s agreed to do this in a civilized and loving way, just like he did with Jennifer Garner," shared the source.

The report further claimed that the power couple of Hollywood has been trying to settle things without a "messy court battle."

Notably, Affleck and Lopez are reportedly putting their blended family first amid their personal problems.

An insider shared that the biggest weight on the Air director's shoulders is the

kids and managing this situation as best he can for their sake."

"It’s going to be a very tough adjustment, so his priority is being sensitive to that and making this as smooth for them as he possibly can," the source further stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the above-mentioned media outlet previously reported that Affleck and Lopez are 'headed for a divorce' due to their alleged growing marital woes.