Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock promise 'more to tell' in 'Practical Magic 2'

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock have finally made their way to reprise their roles in Practical Magic 2.
In an interview with People Magazine on Thursday, June 13, Kidman, 56, confirmed the reports of her return in the sequel as Gillian Owens, while Bullock, 59, as Sally Owens.
"Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that," the Expats star sealed the swirling news, adding, "There's a lot more to tell which are we go."
She teased, "Ok, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this."
“[We] found a way in," The Big Little Lies actress added.
Earlier this week, Warner Bros. announced that a sequel to the 1998 film chronicling the story of sister witches was in the works, and the two actresses were in talks to helm their previous roles.
Meanwhile, A Beautiful Mind writer Akiva Goldsman has been hired to write the screenplay of the squeal, whose original film was based on Alice Hoffman's 1995 novel.
Additionally, the starring confirmation was made by Kidman ahead of the premiere of her upcoming Netflix film, A Family Affair, starring alongside Zac Efron and Joey King.
