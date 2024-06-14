Jin urges ARMY not to ‘attack’ during the free hug event

The free hug event was organised for ARMY to celebrate Jin's return from military

Jin, the oldest member of BTS, treated his fans, known as ARMY, to free hugs after he was discharged from his mandatory military service. However, he encountered some inconvenience.



A video from the free hug event on Thursday, June 14, is making rounds in which the 31-year-old South Korean singer-songwriter requests his fans not to "attack" him after several fans rushed in for the hug out of excitement.

At first, he said in Korean, "Guys, I know you like me. But don’t rush into me!"

The Moon crooner asked for assistance translating it for the fans and continued, "Don’t attack, please."

"Slowly, slowly," he added, urging the ARMY members to be polite and act in a controlled manner.

For the unversed, the free hug event was organised a day after Jin was released from the military since he enlisted in December 2022.

He was greeted warmly by the other members of the widely acclaimed South Korean boy band after serving 18 months in the military.

RM also performed a rendition of Dynamite tune with the saxophone when he received Jin with Jungkook, V, Jimin, and J-hope, who requested some time off from their military service to celebrate with Jin’s return.

Suga joined them later at the private party.