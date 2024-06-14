Taylor Swift finally dishes out official end of Eras Tour

Taylor Swift announces offical end of Eras Tour: Deets inside

Taylor Swift has recently revealed the Eras Tour will officially end in December.



“I think a lot of people are like, well, how are you going to celebrate the 100th show?” she said during her 100th show in Liverpool on June 13.

She told the crowd, “And for me, the celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December. Like, that's it.”

The Fortnight crooner explained, “That feels like so far away from now. But then again, it feels like I just did my first show on this tour.”

“Because you guys have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows,” continued the 34-year-old.

Taylor shared the tour “has become my entire life”.

“All I do when I'm not on stage is just like sit at home and try to think of some clever acoustic song mashups and thinking about what you might like to hear,” she admitted, via Entertainment Weekly.

The Cruel Summer hit-maker expressed her gratitude to her fans for all the effort they've made to attend 100 shows of the Eras Tour.

While discussing about how she wanted to celebrate the milestone, Taylor mentioned, “I want to spend another show just thinking about that and living in this moment with you and being here with you.”

“I appreciate every single ounce of effort you put in to be with us when this tour reaches triple digits of shows. So, thank you,” she said.