Taylor Swift sends fans into a frenzy with apparent watch choker Easter Egg

Taylor Swift first wore the choker for her ‘TTPD’ announcement during the 2024 Grammys

Swifties are losing their minds after Taylor Swift wore a very iconic piece of jewellery during her recent night out.

The international pop sensation, 34, made a stylish statement in London on Tuesday night, bringing back a significant piece of jewelry that sent fans into a frenzy.

Photographed by the Daily Mail, Swift donned the same Lorraine Schwartz watch choker she unveiled at the 2024 Grammys, where she first teased her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Fans immediately caught onto the significance of her necklace, speculating its meaning on social media.

"I'm scared. Something is happening," shared one fan on X (formerly Twitter), echoing the sentiments of many.

Another humorously remarked, "Taylor wearing the clock necklace again... must admit she has me slightly terrified over here!!!"

Swift's cryptic fashion choices are familiar to her followers, who have learned to decode hints about her music releases and personal life from her wardrobe.

With speculation running high, all eyes are now on Swift's upcoming performance in Liverpool, where fans hope for more clues during her milestone 100th Eras Tour show.