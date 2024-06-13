Kim Kardashian shares interesting revelation about get-ready process

Kim Kardashian reveals her jewellery hack on The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian has recently made shocking revelation about blow-drying her jewellery during the latest episode of The Kardashians.



On June 13, the reality star opened up that she “blow-dried” her jewellery because she “can’t stand putting on something freezing” while preparing for Swarovski launch in New York City.

“One fun fact, every time I put on jewellery, I blow-dry it because I can’t stand putting on something freezing,” she remarked.

“So, look at my outfit, it’s all crystals so we have to blow dry the whole thing so it goes on warm,” she added.

The SKIMS founder’s make-up artist confirmed that the hotel room was “boiling”.

US WEEKLY reported that Skims collaborated with Swarovski to produce a new line of crystal-embellished clothing. The line, which launched in November 2023, featured tube skirts, bodysuits, leggings, dresses and even body jewellery.

This is not the first time that the reality star has shared her hatred to cold metal.

Back in April, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she stated, “I hate being freezing and when you put on cold jewellery or anything with a zipper, I just need it warm and then put it on.”

Earlier in an interview with ELLE magazine, Kim mentioned, “I’ve had Swarovski figurines and crystals my whole life.”

“Whenever I use crystals, they’re always Swarovski. To this day, my kids even get me the Swarovski figurines for Mother’s Day, because they know how much I love the crystals and shine,” explained the reality star.